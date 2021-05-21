Regina chiropractor already charged, facing 6 additional sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

A chiropractor practising in Regina is facing six additional charges of sexual assault, according to police.

Dr. Ruben Adam Manz, 45, of Emerald Park was first arrested and charged on April 13 following an investigation into allegations involving two clients, both women.

Regina police say the first woman told officers the alleged incidents happened between Jan. 28, 2012, and June 1, 2016. She reported them to police on April 7, 2021.

The second woman said the alleged incidents took place between April and August 2019. They were reported to police on April 10, 2021.

Manz was once again arrested on May 20 for his latest allegations and released on condition. Police did not provide information regarding the allegations made against Manz.

He will appear in provincial court on Aug. 10 at 9:30 a.m.

