Canada

Regina chiropractor already charged, facing 6 additional sexual assault charges

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 4:49 pm
Regina Police's Explosive Disposal Unit responded to Coronation Park after a homeowner made a troubling discovery Tuesday. View image in full screen
An Emerald Park man, 45, is facing charges of sexual assault after an investigation into allegations involving a chiropractor during his practice in Regina. Alexa Huffman / Global News

chiropractor practising in Regina is facing six additional charges of sexual assault, according to police.

Dr. Ruben Adam Manz, 45, of Emerald Park was first arrested and charged on April 13 following an investigation into allegations involving two clients, both women.

Regina chiropractor faces 2 sexual assault charges involving clients: police

Regina police say the first woman told officers the alleged incidents happened between Jan. 28, 2012, and June 1, 2016. She reported them to police on April 7, 2021.

The second woman said the alleged incidents took place between April and August 2019. They were reported to police on April 10, 2021.

Regina doctor accused of inappropriate touching involving 6 female patients

Manz was once again arrested on May 20 for his latest allegations and released on condition. Police did not provide information regarding the allegations made against Manz.

He will appear in provincial court on Aug. 10 at 9:30 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Regina chiropractor sexual assault' Regina chiropractor sexual assault
Regina chiropractor sexual assault – Apr 14, 2021
