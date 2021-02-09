Regina doctor accused of inappropriate touching involving 6 female patients

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This article may be triggering for some readers. Please read at your own discretion.

More patients are accusing a Regina doctor of unprofessional conduct stemming back to 2007.

Dr. El-fellani Mohammed was suspended for three months in 2019 after the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan’s discipline hearing committee found him guilty of unprofessional conduct involving two women in 2016.

On Jan. 23, the college announced new disciplinary charges against Mohammed, with six more females coming forward — two of whom were minors for a number of their visits.

The accusations, which were reported to have taken place between 2007 and 2018, all included stethoscope examinations in which Mohammed allegedly put his hand and device down the front or underneath the patient’s shirts without warning, explanation or consent.

Story continues below advertisement

Five of the six patients said their stethoscope examination results were not consistently charted in their medical records.

Other accusations towards Mohammed, outlined by the College, include asking inappropriate personal questions and hugging.

Read more: Regina doctor facing sexual assault charges

He is also accused of taking photographs of a patient without consent, and without those pictures appearing in the patient’s medical record.

In addition to Mohammed’s 2019 suspension, the Regina endocrinologist was “directed to take courses in professional boundaries and ethics, require to have a female practice monitor present for any in-person professional encounter with a female patient and required to pay the costs of the investigation and hearing,” outlined in the college’s official decision document.

Mohammed was fined $87,467.69, covering the costs of the hearing.

His current disciplinary charges are still pending and no hearing date has been provided.

Mohammed is also facing another unprofessional conduct disciplinary charge, separate from the previously mentioned charges involving the six patients, in relation to a patient breast examination that took place in 2007.

The accusation states Mohammed failed to leave the room while the woman undressed and did not provide the patient with a sheet or any other covering.

Story continues below advertisement

That disciplinary case was announced in 2019, but a hearing date has yet to be determined.

Global News reached out to Mohammed’s clinic for comment, but had not heard back at the time of publication.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

Are you or someone you know experiencing abuse? Visit the Department of Justice’s Victim Services Directory for a list of support services in your area.

Women, trans and non-binary people can find an additional list of resources here.