BC Sports Hall of Fame 2020-2021 inductees

The BC Sports Hall of Fame celebrates extraordinary achievements in B.C. sports history and inspires future generations to make their dreams come true.

Since 1966, the annual BC Sports Hall of Fame Induction Class honours members of the B.C. sports community in the following categories: Athletes, Builders-Coaches, Team, Pioneer, Media and W.A.C. Bennett Award.

Join Global BC sportscaster Squire Barnes and watch Global News Morning Weekends to find out who are the inductees for the class of 2020-2021.

The segments start airing Saturday, June 5 and will run every Saturday and Sunday for six weeks.

