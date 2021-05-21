Menu

Sports

BC Sports Hall of Fame 2020-2021 inductees

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 4:17 pm
Join Global BC on June 5 for the next six weeks as we showcase the 2020-2021 BC Sports Hall of Fame inductees. View image in full screen
Join Global BC on June 5 for the next six weeks as we showcase the 2020-2021 BC Sports Hall of Fame inductees. Global News

The BC Sports Hall of Fame celebrates extraordinary achievements in B.C. sports history and inspires future generations to make their dreams come true.

Since 1966, the annual BC Sports Hall of Fame Induction Class honours members of the B.C. sports community in the following categories: Athletes, Builders-Coaches, Team, Pioneer, Media and W.A.C. Bennett Award.

Trending Stories

Join Global BC sportscaster Squire Barnes and watch Global News Morning Weekends to find out who are the inductees for the class of 2020-2021.

The segments start airing Saturday, June 5 and will run every Saturday and Sunday for six weeks.

