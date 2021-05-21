Menu

Traffic

Edmonton to conduct 1st ever e-scooter enforcement blitz this weekend

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 21, 2021 3:17 pm
Click to play video: 'E-scooters return to Edmonton for a 3rd year as spring weather draws people outdoors' E-scooters return to Edmonton for a 3rd year as spring weather draws people outdoors
Electric scooters have returned to Edmonton streets. It’s the third year both Bird Canada and Lime have operated in the city, and a third company is also joining the mix. Sarah Komadina reports – Mar 25, 2021

For the first time ever, the City of Edmonton will be having its peace officers conduct escalated e-scooter enforcement over the May long weekend.

From May 22 to May 24, peace officers will be in areas such as downtown, Old Strathcona and the river valley in an effort to ensure people are complying with the rules of e-scooter use in Edmonton.

Read more: Lime, Bird scooters return to Edmonton as spring weather draws people outdoors

E-scooters can be used on bike lanes, shared pathways, shared streets and on roads where the speed limit is 50 km/h or less. They are not allowed on sidewalks.

The fine for riding an e-scooter on the sidewalk is $100, but officers will use a combination of enforcement and educating riders on the rules.

Read more: Dental injuries on the rise thanks to e-scooter use: study by U of A prof

A second period of escalated enforcement is expected to take place in June, the city said.

