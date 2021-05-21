Edmonton to conduct 1st ever e-scooter enforcement blitz this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time ever, the City of Edmonton will be having its peace officers conduct escalated e-scooter enforcement over the May long weekend.

From May 22 to May 24, peace officers will be in areas such as downtown, Old Strathcona and the river valley in an effort to ensure people are complying with the rules of e-scooter use in Edmonton.

E-scooters can be used on bike lanes, shared pathways, shared streets and on roads where the speed limit is 50 km/h or less. They are not allowed on sidewalks.

The fine for riding an e-scooter on the sidewalk is $100, but officers will use a combination of enforcement and educating riders on the rules.

A second period of escalated enforcement is expected to take place in June, the city said.