Canada

City of Regina to open spray pads to public Friday

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 2:22 pm
City of Regina crews plan to open spray pads throughout the day beginning on Friday. View image in full screen
City of Regina crews plan to open spray pads throughout the day beginning on Friday. File / Global News

The City of Regina is planning on opening its spray pads on Friday and will continue throughout the summer and into mid-September, weather permitting.

Open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., the city is reminding residents to respect COVID-19 public health guidelines when using its spray pads and other outdoor recreation facilities.

Read more: Coronavirus: City of Regina to revisit reopening outdoor pools

Those guidelines include staying home when you feel sick and social distancing. If the facilities are busy, the city suggests you come back at a time when there are fewer people.

The city encourages people to bring hand sanitizer and to clean their hands before and after your play.

Read more: Regina community and recreation centres closing due to COVID-19

Spray pads will not be sanitized, the city says.

Locations and further information can be found on the Regina website.

