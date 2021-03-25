Menu

Health

Regina community and recreation centres closing due to COVID-19

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 5:40 pm
Regina community and recreation centres will be closing on March 28 to stop the spread of COVID-19 and are expected to re-open on April 5, subject to change. View image in full screen
Regina community and recreation centres will be closing on March 28 to stop the spread of COVID-19 and are expected to re-open on April 5, subject to change. File / Global News

Regina community and recreation centres will be closing their doors on Sunday in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

The City of Regina said this includes all ice arenas, the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre and the Sportplex – Fieldhouse & Lawson Aquatic Centre among other facilities.

Read more: Regina approves 2021 operating budget in principle, includes 2.34% mill rate increase

For a full list of closures, visit the city’s website.

The closures will remain in place until April 5 and are subject to change.

Read more: Regina drive-thru COVID-19 testing site expanding hours due to high demand

Registered programs and swimming lessons will be cancelled starting March 28. The city said customer accounts will automatically be credited for refunds or future use.

Additionally, leisure passes will automatically be suspended until the facilities reopen. Customers can receive a pro-rated refund if they choose to cancel.

Click to play video: 'Regina and area businesses react to new round of COVID-19 restrictions' Regina and area businesses react to new round of COVID-19 restrictions
Regina and area businesses react to new round of COVID-19 restrictions
