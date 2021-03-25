Regina community and recreation centres closing due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Regina community and recreation centres will be closing their doors on Sunday in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

The City of Regina said this includes all ice arenas, the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre and the Sportplex – Fieldhouse & Lawson Aquatic Centre among other facilities.

For a full list of closures, visit the city’s website.

The closures will remain in place until April 5 and are subject to change.

Story continues below advertisement

Registered programs and swimming lessons will be cancelled starting March 28. The city said customer accounts will automatically be credited for refunds or future use.

Additionally, leisure passes will automatically be suspended until the facilities reopen. Customers can receive a pro-rated refund if they choose to cancel.

1:46 Regina and area businesses react to new round of COVID-19 restrictions Regina and area businesses react to new round of COVID-19 restrictions