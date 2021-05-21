Those in Simcoe Muskoka immunized with 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose before March 17 can now book 2nd

Send this page to someone via email

Anyone who received a first COVID-19 vaccine dose at one of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s community immunization clinics before March 17 and doesn’t have a second dose appointment can now book it through the health unit’s website.

The health unit said those who received their first dose after March 17 and don’t have a second dose appointment need to wait until the provincial booking system allows second dose bookings.

Earlier in May, the Ontario government said certain high-risk health-care workers, Indigenous adults and dialysis patients will be eligible for their second COVID-19 vaccine dose earlier than the expected four-month interval due to an increase in supply.

On Tuesday, all adults in Ontario became eligible to book a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, although many health units across the province said they needed more vaccines to keep up with the demand.

On its website, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said it’s working with school boards for the implementation of the vaccination of children age 12 to 17. Public health said this is to take place the week of June 14 to 21, with more details to follow soon.

