Crime

Police on scene of Surrey homicide, suspect in custody

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 11:40 am
RCMP are on the scene of what appears to be a homicide in Surrey. View image in full screen
RCMP are on the scene of what appears to be a homicide in Surrey. Global News

One person is in custody after a body was discovered in Surrey early Friday.

Surrey RCMP say firefighters were called out around 4 a.m. to respond to a burning body near 48 Avenue and 168 Street.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is on scene.

Read more: Homicide investigators called in after woman dies in Surrey shooting

Officers say the death is not connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict and may have been an isolated incident.

More to come…

