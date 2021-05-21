Police on scene of Surrey homicide, suspect in custody

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody after a body was discovered in Surrey early Friday.

Surrey RCMP say firefighters were called out around 4 a.m. to respond to a burning body near 48 Avenue and 168 Street.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is on scene.

Officers say the death is not connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict and may have been an isolated incident.

More to come…