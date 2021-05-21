COVID-19: 1 death, 59 new cases reported in London-Middlesex ahead of long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

One death and 59 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in London-Middlesex, local health officials said on Friday.

It brings the region’s pandemic case total to 11,886, of which 11,053 have resolved, an increase of 63 from the day before. At least 616 cases are active.

At least 217 virus-related deaths have been reported during the pandemic. The most recent death involved a man in his 70s who was not associated with a seniors’ facility.

It’s the fifth day in a row that the region has recorded a COVID-19-related death. At least 17 have been reported this month.

At least 1,397 cases have been reported this month. The region’s seven-day rolling case average (May 14-20) is 56, down from 72 the seven days previous.

Of the 59 new cases Friday, all but one are from London. The other is from somewhere else in Middlesex County.

Half of the cases involve people under 30. Twenty are aged 19 or younger, 10 are in their 20s; 13 are in their 30s; eight are in their 40s; six are in their 50s and one each are in their 60s and 70s. No cases involve people 80 or older.

At least 35 cases are pending exposure source data, but 17 are listed as being due to close contact, six have no known link, and one is due to an outbreak.

The number of variant cases recorded in London-Middlesex has risen by 60 as of Friday to 2,734.

Variant cases have made up the vast majority of COVID-19 cases seen over the last several weeks — upwards of 80 per cent of cases during the week of May 9 and 75 per cent of cases so far this week.

Nearly all of the variant cases, 2,701, have been the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the U.K. Thirty-two have involved the P.1 variant, first identified in Brazil, while one involved the B.1.617 variant, first identified in India.

At least 366 other cases remain under investigation after they were found to have a spike protein mutation consistent with one or more coronavirus variants.

Local health officials say they’re concerned about the upcoming holiday weekend, with Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health, remarking Thursday that “this is the weekend where we could blow it all.”

“We want to have a wonderful summer. We want to put this pandemic wave to bed. If we take risks this weekend, it jeopardizes all of that,” he said.

“Yes, get outside. Enjoy the great outdoors. Please do not gather indoors at all. Please do not travel outside of your region.”

London Mayor Ed Holder said the region was at a place where there was reason for optimism that returning to the activities and gatherings we may have taken for granted may not be far away.

“The potential for spread still remains and the potential for regression is still very real. That’s when we need to continue making responsible choices — choices that protect you, protect your family and all vulnerable members of our community,” Holder said.

Saturday will see outdoor recreational facilities allowed to reopen as part of the province’s newly unveiled reopening plans.

A total of 10,654 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 361 have been in Middlesex Centre.

Elsewhere, 327 cases have been in Strathroy-Caradoc, 148 in Thames Centre, 72 in Lucan Biddulph, 57 in North Middlesex, 54 in Southwest Middlesex, 15 in Adelaide Metcalfe and three in Newbury, and127 cases have pending location information.

Hospitalizations

At least 48 COVID-19 patients were listed as being in the care of LHSC as of Thursday afternoon, a decrease of one from the day before.

At least 19 are in intensive care, down four from the day before.

Fewer than five LHSC staff are positive with COVID-19, a tally unchanged.

The health unit says only 10 of the 48 COVID-19 patients in its care are from out of region, down from 26 a day earlier. Of the 10, six are in intensive care, LHSC says.

It was exactly two weeks ago that LHSC had a record 100 COVID-19 patients in its care, including 44 in the ICU.

On Wednesday, the province announced that hospitals would be able to resume non-urgent and emergent surgeries and procedures.

The Ford government had directed hospitals to stop performing such procedures on April 20 to maintain capacity amid a disturbing rise in COVID-19 patients being hospitalized.

The provincewide surgical backlog caused by the pandemic is expected to take upwards of three and a half years to clear, according to Ontario’s fiscal watchdog.

Institutional outbreaks

No new institutional outbreaks have been declared and no previous outbreaks have been resolved. Four are active in the region.

One each is active at Dearness Home (5 East, 5 West), Kensington Village (first-floor long-term care) Kensington Village Retirement (Canterbury) and McGarrell Place (Windermere Way).

Elsewhere, a non-institutional outbreak at Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, declared four months ago, remains active.

The jail outbreak, declared active on Jan. 18, has been linked to at least 62 cases among inmates and 43 cases among staff.

As of Wednesday, one inmate case was listed as active at the jail, according to the province.

Schools

No new school-related cases have been reported.

Two are active, with one each associated with Bonaventure Meadows Public School and Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School.

Meanwhile, in the local child-care sector, six cases are active involving two facilities.

Five are associated with Simply Kids, which saw an outbreak declared May 12. One case is active associated with Kids & Company – London, the health unit says.

At least 353 of the region’s cases have been linked to schools, and 96 linked to child-care settings.

It remains unclear whether students will return to the classrooms this school year, but it’s looking unlikely.

“At this time, publicly funded and private elementary and secondary schools in the province will continue to operate under teacher-led remote learning,” a provincial release Thursday stated.

“Data will be assessed on an ongoing basis and medical experts, including the Chief Medical Officer of Health, and other health officials will be consulted to determine if it may be safe to resume in-person learning.”

Modelling released by the province’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table found that reopening schools on June 2 once the stay-at-home order ends could lead to a six to 11 per cent increase in cases that “may be manageable,” the group said.

Vaccinations and testing

The province announced Friday that it will resume the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine but only as a second dose, saying health risks posed by the shot are low.

Those who received their first dose of the vaccine between March 10 and March 19 will be first in line to get their second shot.

Starting next week, those people could opt to receive the second dose at an earlier 10-week interval. People are encouraged to reach out to the pharmacy or primary care setting where they got their first.

Several provinces, including Ontario, paused first doses of the shot last week over concerns of very rare, potentially fatal blood clots.

With the AstraZeneca shot paused for first-doses, hundreds of Ontario pharmacies have been offering up Pfizer and Moderna shots, however, none are in London-Middlesex.

Vaccination eligibility opened up to all adults aged 18 and older on Tuesday, resulting in a deluge of hits to the region’s vaccine booking portal.

The region’s medical officer of health, Dr. Chris Mackie, said Thursday that at the peak, roughly 4,000 visits a minute were being logged.

Within 48 hours, all 24,000 initial slots that had opened up had been taken, he said. (More appointments have since been added and are being added daily.)

Eligible residents are asked to visit the local vaccine booking website or call 226-289-3560 to book an appointment at one of the region’s four vaccination clinics. Online appointments are encouraged.

When it comes to second doses, certain high-risk individuals are able to get theirs earlier than the revised 16-week interval. More information can be found on the health unit website.

More than 225,000 doses of vaccine have been given out in the London-Middlesex region, with more than 50 per cent of the adult population now having had at least one dose. Another 20 per cent are currently booked to get one over the next month.

Most of the vaccines have been administered through the region’s mass vaccination clinics. Three have been in operation up until now, but a fourth is set to open on Tuesday at Earl Nichols Recreation Centre. Its opening comes as a result of beefed-up vaccination supply in the province. Roughly 25,000 doses of Pfizer are expected to arrive in the region per week, Mackie says.

Elsewhere, about 400 people are set to be vaccinated at a two-day community mobile clinic May 28-29 at Dorchester’s FlightExec Centre. The clinic is being done as a pilot as the health unit shifts focus away from just mass clinics to a more outreach-based approach.

When it comes to youth aged 12 to 17 getting the Pfizer vaccine, the health unit says it plans to align with the May 31 timeline previously announced by the province, adding that if the province decides to begin sooner, they’ll do their best to meet that revised plan.

Mackie says the health unit is working with school boards to make sure a “good plan is in place to hit the ground running” once immunizations for the age group begin, including having designated spots at mass vaccination clinics for children and families.

Those plans are expected to be made public next week.

Some Ontario regions, including Lambton County, have already opened vaccine access to that age group. In Guelph and Chatham-Kent, health units are asking youth to pre-register.

Those looking for a COVID-19 test can still visit the region’s two main assessment centres.

The assessment centres, located at Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena, remain open and operating by appointment. Officials with London Health Sciences Centre reported this week they had processed more than one million COVID-19 tests since March 18, 2020.

Small and medium-sized businesses looking to get their hands on free, rapid testing kits can do so as part of StaySafe London, an initiative by the London Chamber of Commerce and TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario.

Ontario

Ontario says it’s recorded a record-high number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given out in a single day.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 158,524 shots were administered in Ontario since Thursday’s report.

More than 7.7 million doses have been administered in Ontario overall.

The province is reporting 1,890 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 more deaths from the virus Friday.

Elliott says there are 469 new cases in Toronto, 468 in Peel Region, and 165 in York Region.

The new data is based on more than 37,100 completed tests.

The Ministry of Health says 1,265 people are in hospital with the virus, including 715 in intensive care and 510 on ventilators.

Elgin and Oxford

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Elgin-Oxford.

It brings the region’s pandemic case total to 3,714, of which 3,531 have resolved, an increase of 13 from the day before. At least 79 deaths have been reported, most recently on Thursday.

At least 102 cases are active, including 40 in Woodstock, 17 in Tillsonburg, and 12 in St. Thomas. Nine people are in hospital with COVID-19, including five in the ICU.

The number of variant cases, and cases that have screened positive for a mutation consistent with a variant, stands at 720, 13 more than the day before.

At least 642 have been the B.1.1.7 variant and two have involved the P.1 variant, while two have involved the B.1.351 variant. At least 74 other cases screened positive for a variant-consistent spike protein mutation and are being investigated.

More than 90,000 people have gotten at least one dose of vaccine in Elgin-Oxford — roughly 42 per cent.

Eligibility opened this week to people aged 18 and older, resulting in a surge in demand. Health officials say the region’s mass vaccination clinics are having appointments expanded, and pop-up clinics are being planned.

Eligible residents are asked to visit the area’s vaccine booking site and are being encouraged to add their name to a same-day vaccination list.

Certain individuals are able to book earlier second doses by phone at 226-289-3560. Details can be found on the health unit website.

Meanwhile, several pharmacies in the region, including in Aylmer, Ingersoll, St. Thomas, Tillsonburg and Woodstock, are offering Pfizer and Moderna shots. Bookings must be made directly with the pharmacies.

No new outbreaks have been reported, and one — located at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital — remains active, linked to 14 resident cases, five staff cases, and one death.

No new school-linked cases have been reported and none are active.

Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at three per cent the week of May 9, unchanged from a week earlier.

Huron and Perth

Eleven new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Huron-Perth.

It brings the region’s pandemic case total to 1,757, of which 1,628 have resolved, an increase of 16 from the day before. At least 57 virus-related deaths have been reported, most recently on Thursday.

Seventy-two cases are active in the region, with 19 in South Huron and 18 in Stratford. No people are currently hospitalized.

The number of variant cases, and cases that have screened positive for a mutation consistent with a variant, stands at 226 as of Thursday, three more than the day before. At least 33

At least 143 involve the B.1.1.7 variant, according to Public Health Ontario. The remaining cases are likely still under genomic analysis, a process that can take up to two weeks.

More than 62,700 people have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Huron-Perth, health officials say.

Eligibility opened to all adults on Tuesday, and the health unit says it’s working with school boards and private schools in immunizing youth aged 12 to 17 and their eligible family members.

They’ll see direct communication from school boards and schools with exclusive booking links, and will have priority access to appointments for the weeks of June 14 and 21, officials said.

Appointment spots for the health unit’s main scheduled clinics are booked through until at least June 19, however, slots remained open late Friday morning for two Moderna-only clinics that were announced on Thursday, set to run on June 3 and 7 in Goderich and Stratford.

Those looking to book an appointment when appointments are available are asked to do so via the local booking system or by calling 1-833-753-2098. Earlier second doses of vaccine are being offered to certain individuals. More information can be found on the health unit’s website.

No local pharmacies are offering vaccines, including Pfizer and Moderna, however health officials anticipate a number will begin offering them shortly.

One new school-linked case has been reported involving Precious Blood Catholic Elementary School. No school exposure was reported.

Eleven other cases are active involving schools in the region, none due to school exposure. Full lists can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

One institutional outbreak is active, located at Goderich Place, a retirement home, and linked to one resident case and one staff case.

Elsewhere, four outbreaks are active involving unnamed workplaces, while one each is active in the community and at a congregate living setting.

Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit dashboard.

The region’s most recent test positivity rate, from the week of May 9, was 3.3 per cent, up from 3.1 per cent a week earlier.

Sarnia and Lambton

One death and 11 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Lambton County.

It brings the region’s pandemic case total to 3,441, of which 3,311 have resolved, an increase of five from the day before.

At least 59 virus-related deaths have been reported. Health unit officials said the person was in their 60s and died in hospital.

At least 71 cases are active in the county. Bluewater Health reported 11 COVID-19 patients in their care, up one from the day before.

A total of 542 variant cases have been reported in the region, five more than Thursday.

Public Health Ontario data shows 381 cases involve the B.1.1.7 variant, while four cases have been confirmed to be the P.1 variant. The remaining cases are under genomic sequencing.

Health officials say at least 50 per cent of eligible people in Lambton have gotten at least one vaccine dose.

All adults are currently eligible, and health officials have also expanded eligibility to include all youth aged 12 and older at its Point Edward Arena clinic.

Ontario has said it plans to open vaccine booking to all youth 12-17 starting the week of May 31.

Eligible residents are being encouraged to book appointments through the health unit’s website. People with questions can contact the health unit’s call centre at 226-254-8222.

The health unit says it will also be inviting residents to book second doses soon, with invitations sent directly as clinic availability opens.

No new outbreaks have been declared. Three are active.

One is active at Bluewater Health hospital, tied to four patient and five staff cases, while one is active at Afton Park Place, linked to two resident and 10 staff cases and one death.

A workplace outbreak is also active, linked to seven cases.

The region’s positivity rate was 2.2 per cent the week of May 9, up from two per cent the week before.

— With files from The Canadian Press