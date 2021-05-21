Menu

Canada

Canadian swimming team calls off pre-Olympic training plan in Japan: report

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 21, 2021 11:14 am
Click to play video: 'Growing calls for Tokyo Summer Olympics to be cancelled over COVID-19' Growing calls for Tokyo Summer Olympics to be cancelled over COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: Growing calls for Tokyo Summer Olympics to be cancelled over COVID-19.

The Canadian swimming team canceled their pre-Olympic training plan in Japan ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, Kyodo reported on Friday.

Read more: Tokyo Olympics will ‘absolutely’ go ahead despite COVID-19 state of emergency: IOC

The team is the latest of some 50 delegations that have pulled out of pre-Olympic training camps – the majority due to concerns over the pandemic as Tokyo and other major cities remain under a state of emergency aimed to contain a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.

Click to play video: 'No thoughts of cancelling Olympics despite Japan’s rise in COVID-19 cases: IOC' No thoughts of cancelling Olympics despite Japan’s rise in COVID-19 cases: IOC
No thoughts of cancelling Olympics despite Japan’s rise in COVID-19 cases: IOC – May 12, 2021

The Canadian team of about 60 swimming athletes and coaches were originally scheduled to stay in Toyota city, about 250 km (155 miles) west of Tokyo, from July 9 to July 30, the Kyodo report said.

With nine weeks to go until the postponed Games are scheduled to start on July 23, the International Olympic Committee has sought to placate growing fears in Japan that the Games would be an additional burden to a medical system already strained by the pandemic.

Read more: ‘Risks just too high’: Calls grow to cancel Tokyo Olympics amid Japan’s COVID-19 surge

The IOC and other organizers will wrap up a three day meeting on Friday to discuss Olympic preparations and coronavirus countermeasures.

Multiple opinion polls, including a Reuters company survey released on Friday, have found that many do not think the Games should go ahead as planned this summer, and are seeking either a cancellation or further postponement.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami

© 2021 Reuters
