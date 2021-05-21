Menu

Crime

Wellington County OPP charge man with 12 sex-related offence

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 11:04 am
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP say a 26-year-old man faces several sexual assault and sex-related charges.

In a news release on Thursday, police said the accused and victims know each other, but did not provide further details.

A 26-year-old man from the Township of Wellington North has been charged with four counts of sexual interference, four counts of sexual exploitation and four counts of sexual assault on a person under the age of 16.

The accused was not identified by OPP and a court date was not provided either.

