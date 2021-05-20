Guelph man charged in child pornography investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 52-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Officers carried out a search warrant on Wednesday at an address in the area of Edinburgh Road and Wellington Street, police said in a news release.

The service reported that officers in its Internet Child Exploitation and Technological Crimes units seized evidence and arrested the man who lives at the home.

He is charged with possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

The accused, who has not been identified, will make a court appearance on Sept. 3.

Police are also urging residents to report concerns about children being victimized online to cybertip.ca.

The site is operated by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection and is Canada’s largest tip line for reporting online sexual exploitation of children.

