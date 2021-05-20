Menu

Crime

Guelph man charged in child pornography investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 11:29 am
Click to play video: 'What is child cyber exploitation?' What is child cyber exploitation?
Stephen Sauer, director of Cybertip.ca, which is operated by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, explains the forms child cyber exploitation can take – May 9, 2020

Guelph police say a 52-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Officers carried out a search warrant on Wednesday at an address in the area of Edinburgh Road and Wellington Street, police said in a news release.

Read more: Palmerston, Ont. man arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation, OPP say

The service reported that officers in its Internet Child Exploitation and Technological Crimes units seized evidence and arrested the man who lives at the home.

He is charged with possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Trending Stories

The accused, who has not been identified, will make a court appearance on Sept. 3.

Read more: Guelph police release photo of black BMW in crash that injured teen

Police are also urging residents to report concerns about children being victimized online to cybertip.ca.

The site is operated by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection and is Canada’s largest tip line for reporting online sexual exploitation of children.

Click to play video: 'How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world' How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world
How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world – May 21, 2020
