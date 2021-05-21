Manitoba to start mailing rebate cheques for education property tax rebates

Send this page to someone via email

If you own property in Manitoba, you can expect a cheque from the province with your name on it coming soon.

The province said Friday it will be sending out around 700,000 education property tax rebate cheques in the mail in the next week, totaling almost $250 million.

“Our government promised to start phasing out the education property tax in 2021, which will return nearly $250 million this year to Manitobans who own homes, farms and businesses,” said Finance Minister Scott Fielding.

“The education property tax phase-out represents the largest tax savings in Manitoba history and protects Manitobans’ hard-earned incomes by offering much-needed tax relief.”

Owners of multiple properties could receive a combined cheque depending on the municipality they’re located in.

Manitobans don’t need to apply for the rebate, as the province is doing the math and automatically sending cheques.

The rebate also won’t affect the amount of funding that goes to local school divisions, Fielding said.

“We are modernizing Manitoba’s tax structure and this rebate will be paid for entirely by government so it will not affect funding to schools.”

