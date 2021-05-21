Menu

Money

Manitoba to start mailing rebate cheques for education property tax rebates

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 11:34 am
Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding. View image in full screen
Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

If you own property in Manitoba, you can expect a cheque from the province with your name on it coming soon.

The province said Friday it will be sending out around 700,000 education property tax rebate cheques in the mail in the next week, totaling almost $250 million.

“Our government promised to start phasing out the education property tax in 2021, which will return nearly $250 million this year to Manitobans who own homes, farms and businesses,” said Finance Minister Scott Fielding.

“The education property tax phase-out represents the largest tax savings in Manitoba history and protects Manitobans’ hard-earned incomes by offering much-needed tax relief.”

Owners of multiple properties could receive a combined cheque depending on the municipality they’re located in.

Manitobans don’t need to apply for the rebate, as the province is doing the math and automatically sending cheques.

The rebate also won’t affect the amount of funding that goes to local school divisions, Fielding said.

“We are modernizing Manitoba’s tax structure and this rebate will be paid for entirely by government so it will not affect funding to schools.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba finance minister on budget breakdown' Manitoba finance minister on budget breakdown
Manitoba finance minister on budget breakdown – Apr 8, 2021
