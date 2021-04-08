Teachers ‘irked’ over Manitoba premier’s school supplies comment

Some teachers in Manitoba say they’re upset after the premier said it “doesn’t bother” him that teachers buy their own classroom supplies.

“The tone was just — it irked me and I didn’t appreciate it,” said Will Penner, who founded Mathopoly and teaches in Winnipeg.

“Of course, teachers have spent money for years and years and years. But to say that we … should be showing initiative. It did bother me because I think teachers are very creative in the way that they run their classrooms.”

Premier Brian Pallister, who was a teacher for two years, made the comments Wednesday during a press conference about the 2021-22 provincial budget, which includes a tax credit of up to $150 for teachers who purchase up to $1,000 for additional supplies.

“Doesn’t bother me at all,” he said in response to a reporter’s question.

“As a former teacher, as the son of one, as the brother or one as one who believes in public education, I’ve watched teachers invest their own money out of their own pocket for decades now. And I just think this is a good, fair incentive to encourage other teachers to do the same.”

The reaction on social media was swift and overwhelmingly negative.

As a Principal I ALWAYS encouraged my staff to submit their expenses for reimbursement. Sometimes we had to be 'creative' to make it work. We should NEVER have to pay out of pocket to support kids learning. This is disgusting. — Jody Wielgosh (@chilwilo) April 8, 2021

If teachers have to pay for their own supplies, politicians should have to pay for their own bus bench advertising! #mbpoli @BrianPallister — Blake Crothers (@BrotherCrothers) April 8, 2021

Hey @BrianPallister – do you pay out of your own pocket for YOUR office supplies, or does your office use PO’s to purchase its staples and paper using government funding? #hypocrite #mbpoli https://t.co/ukU5GzY1iz — RedLanternTNG (@RedLanternTNG) April 8, 2021

Such a disconnect between our government and reality! This is actually appalling and insulting to teachers. Freeze their wages, expect them to pay out out of pocket to balance your books, destroy our education system by not listening to recommendation of experts. @mbteachers — JC (@charrier6687) April 7, 2021

Teachers may personally pay for everything from basic school supplies for some kids to one-off science projects, said Penner.

“You know, there’s always a snack drawer in every teacher’s classroom for those students who don’t have the food in the stomach to come to school,” he said.

“Especially with COVID, we’re not getting in groups of five or groups of six to do group work … now you’re paying even more or buying more supplies because you know that every student has to have their own.”

He doesn’t typically mind spending his own cash to help students learn, said Penner.

“But I’m glad that finally it’s come to the forefront and people are maybe realizing, hey, teachers are spending a lot of their own money taken away from their own families, just to better the education value of 25 to 50 to 100 students that they’re there around every single day.”