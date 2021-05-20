Pilot and passenger walk away from helicopter crash at Langley airport

Send this page to someone via email

Police say two occupants of a helicopter that crashed at Langley Regional Airport on Thursday were able to walk away from the wreck.

Langley RCMP said emergency crews were called to the crash just before 5 p.m.

“It was later determined that a helicopter, carrying the pilot and one passenger, had crashed shortly after take off,” Sgt. Rebecca Parslow said in a media release.

“The pilot and passenger were able to walk away from the helicopter and are not seriously injured.”

Navigation Canada will take the lead into the cause of the crash, RCMP said.

