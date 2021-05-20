Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Pilot and passenger walk away from helicopter crash at Langley airport

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 10:11 pm
Police say the two occupants of this helicopter were able to walk away without serious injuries.
Police say the two occupants of this helicopter were able to walk away without serious injuries. Greg Brooker

Police say two occupants of a helicopter that crashed at Langley Regional Airport on Thursday were able to walk away from the wreck.

Langley RCMP said emergency crews were called to the crash just before 5 p.m.

Read more: Two pilots unhurt after helicopter crashes on Bowen Island

“It was later determined that a helicopter, carrying the pilot and one passenger, had crashed shortly after take off,” Sgt. Rebecca Parslow said in a media release.

Trending Stories

“The pilot and passenger were able to walk away from the helicopter and are not seriously injured.”

Navigation Canada will take the lead into the cause of the crash, RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Two pilots escape unhurt after Bowen Island helicopter crash caught on video' Two pilots escape unhurt after Bowen Island helicopter crash caught on video
Two pilots escape unhurt after Bowen Island helicopter crash caught on video – Mar 5, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagHelicopter Crash tagLangley RCMP taglangley airport tagb.c. helicopter crash taglangley helicopter crash tagnaviagation canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers