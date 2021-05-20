Pilot and passenger walk away from helicopter crash at Langley airport

Police say two occupants of a helicopter that crashed at Langley Regional Airport on Thursday were able to walk away from the wreck.
Langley RCMP said emergency crews were called to the crash just before 5 p.m.
“It was later determined that a helicopter, carrying the pilot and one passenger, had crashed shortly after take off,” Sgt. Rebecca Parslow said in a media release.
Trending Stories
“The pilot and passenger were able to walk away from the helicopter and are not seriously injured.”
Navigation Canada will take the lead into the cause of the crash, RCMP said.
Two pilots escape unhurt after Bowen Island helicopter crash caught on video
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments