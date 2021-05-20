Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Curse of the May long weekend:’ Campers embrace snow in southern Alberta

By Jessica Robb Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 7:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Starting the May long weekend in a winter wonderland' Starting the May long weekend in a winter wonderland
WATCH ABOVE: With the May long weekend just around the corner, waking up to snow on the ground wasn't the most welcome surprise for campers. But as Jessica Robb explains, people aren't letting the winter wonderland dampen their spring plans.

People in many parts of Alberta woke up to a snowy surprise on Thursday.

But that didn’t stop some people in the southern part of the province from getting ready for the May long weekend.

“People want to get out I think, and it’s still nice outside,” said manager of Ridge Park Campground, Artha Harker.

“It’s still nice enough to be out and play in it. So you just get to go camping and build a snowman.”

Read more: Here’s a look at Calgary’s May long weekend weather forecast

The campground near Warner doesn’t take reservations. Still, Harker said her phone was buzzing off the hook last week with people hoping to snag a spot for the May long weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve probably gotten more calls about this weekend than ever before.”

Trending Stories

Some campers braved the snow Thursday to set up camp in their RVs and trailers.

Read more: First severe storm of the season brings hail, lightning to central Alberta

“It’s the curse of the May long weekend,” said Michele Mear.

“It’s a little bit colder than I thought it was going to be, but it’s May long weekend,” said Howard Versteeg. “You take your chances.”

“Maybe we’ll go tobogganing on the kayak,” said Stephanie Rilkoff.

For those at the campground, it’s a safe and COVID-19 friendly way to get out of the house.

Read more: May long weekend: What you can and can’t do in Alberta during COVID-19

Harker has been working at Ridge Park Campground for five years. From what she remembers, this is the first time there’s been snow during the May long weekend.

“But this is what we were given, so let’s use it and enjoy it,” she said.

So what do you do when camping in the snow? Campers told Global News the weekend will be full of bonfires, snow angels, snow ball fights and if the weather permits, taking the kayak out on the water.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lethbridge tagCamping tagLong Weekend tagMay Long Weekend tagKayak tagWarner tagRidge Park Campground tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers