‘Curse of the May long weekend:’ Campers embrace snow in southern Alberta

People in many parts of Alberta woke up to a snowy surprise on Thursday.

But that didn’t stop some people in the southern part of the province from getting ready for the May long weekend.

“People want to get out I think, and it’s still nice outside,” said manager of Ridge Park Campground, Artha Harker.

“It’s still nice enough to be out and play in it. So you just get to go camping and build a snowman.”

The campground near Warner doesn’t take reservations. Still, Harker said her phone was buzzing off the hook last week with people hoping to snag a spot for the May long weekend.

“I’ve probably gotten more calls about this weekend than ever before.”

Some campers braved the snow Thursday to set up camp in their RVs and trailers.

“It’s the curse of the May long weekend,” said Michele Mear.

“It’s a little bit colder than I thought it was going to be, but it’s May long weekend,” said Howard Versteeg. “You take your chances.”

“Maybe we’ll go tobogganing on the kayak,” said Stephanie Rilkoff.

For those at the campground, it’s a safe and COVID-19 friendly way to get out of the house.

Harker has been working at Ridge Park Campground for five years. From what she remembers, this is the first time there’s been snow during the May long weekend.

“But this is what we were given, so let’s use it and enjoy it,” she said.

So what do you do when camping in the snow? Campers told Global News the weekend will be full of bonfires, snow angels, snow ball fights and if the weather permits, taking the kayak out on the water.

