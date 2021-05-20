SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 62 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 4:33 pm
Head of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Council warns against reopening on June 2
WATCH: Co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Council Dr. Adalsteinn Brown cautioned against reopening too early on Thursday, stating that reopening on June 2 would likely lead to a rise in cases.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 62 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the region on Thursday, bringing the local total to 11,554, including 242 deaths.

Local public health also reported 67 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 4,303, 505 of which are active.

Read more: What you can do and when under Ontario’s new 3-phase COVID-19 reopening plan

Sixteen of the new cases are in Bradford, while 11 are in New Tecumseth, 10 are in Barrie, seven are in Orillia and seven are in Penetanguishene.

The rest of the new cases are in Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Innisfil and Springwater.

Nineteen of the new cases have been a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 11 are community-acquired, seven are outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 43.6 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 4.1 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

Of the region’s total 11,554 coronavirus cases, 87 per cent — or 10,109 — have recovered, while 30 people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 517,090, including 8,552 deaths.

Dr. Brown calls variants of concern the COVID-19 pandemic 'wild card'
