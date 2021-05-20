COVID-19: 62 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 62 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the region on Thursday, bringing the local total to 11,554, including 242 deaths.

Local public health also reported 67 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 4,303, 505 of which are active.

Sixteen of the new cases are in Bradford, while 11 are in New Tecumseth, 10 are in Barrie, seven are in Orillia and seven are in Penetanguishene.

The rest of the new cases are in Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Innisfil and Springwater.

Nineteen of the new cases have been a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 11 are community-acquired, seven are outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 43.6 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 4.1 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 11,554 coronavirus cases, 87 per cent — or 10,109 — have recovered, while 30 people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 517,090, including 8,552 deaths.