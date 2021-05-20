SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

COVID-19: Crown land at Burleigh Falls temporarily closed

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 4:34 pm
Crown land access at Burleigh Falls is closed. View image in full screen
Crown land access at Burleigh Falls is closed. Global News Peterborough file

Crown land in Burleigh Falls will once again be closed amid Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

On Thursday, Selwyn Township staff told Global News Peterborough that the Ministry of Natural Resources began closing access to the popular tourist area on Thursday.

The waterfalls and park area are located in the township along Highway 28, about 30 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Peterborough County OPP earlier this week stated they were stepping up enforcement at Burleigh Falls due to an increase in visitors.

In July 2020, the MNRF closed the Crown land due to high volumes of people, along with excessing liquor consumption, parking violations, noise, littering, outdoor urinating/defecating and mischief.

The area was reopened in September.

— More to come.

