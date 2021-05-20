Over 2,850 new COVID-19 vaccines in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 142,938 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Thursday morning.

This is an increase of 2,862 doses from what was reported the previous day.

Public health reports that 136,115 people have now been vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 53.3 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Over 6,800 people have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Thursday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,275.

Active cases in the city fell by eight to 120 with another 17 recoveries being reported.

The city’s resolved case count is at 4,117 and its COVID-19-related death toll of 38 remains unchanged. The latest death attributed to the virus was reported on May 7.

Two outbreaks, both declared on May 4 at Guelph General Hospital, continue after eight patients tested positive for the virus and one died.

In Wellington County, 10 new cases are being reported on Wednesday as its case count reaches 1,558.

The number of active cases in the county increased by four within the last day to 56, with another six people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,465.

Wellington County’s COVID-19-related death toll of 37 remained unchanged; the most recent death was reported on Monday.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 61.5 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 7.3 per cent.

There are 20 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including seven in intensive care.

