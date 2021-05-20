Two women, one man sent to hospital after stabbing in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick RCMP says three people were taken to hospital after a “stabbing incident” in Kingsclear First Nation, N.B., on Wednesday.

In a release, police say members of the Keswick RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment on Kingsclear Avenue around 5:25 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man and two women with stab wounds. All three were taken to hospital to be treated. The man is still in hospital.

The release said police are not looking for any more suspects and they do not believe there is any risk to the general public.

The investigation is ongoing.

