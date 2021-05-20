Alberta watching no-show vaccine appointments after social media claims of false bookings

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services says it is monitoring COVID-19 vaccination no-shows following claims on social media that some people are booking several times to try to stop others from getting a shot.

The agency says in a tweet that it shared the information with police and is making sure participating pharmacies are aware of the claims.

AHS is aware of individuals on social media claiming to have booked multiple COVID-19 vaccination appointments in an attempt to prevent other Albertans from receiving their dose. We've shared with law enforcement & are ensuring participating pharmacies are aware of these claims. — Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) May 19, 2021

AHS says it has ways to prevent double bookings online or over the phone.

AHS says it will keep on eye out for false bookings.

But it adds that, so far, there hasn’t been an increase in missed appointments.

More than 2.27 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Wednesday that about 50.5 per cent of eligible Albertans 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.

