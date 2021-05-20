SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta watching no-show vaccine appointments after social media claims of false bookings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2021 1:34 pm
Alberta Health Services says it is monitoring COVID-19 vaccination no-shows following claims on social media that some people are booking several times to try to stop others from getting a shot. View image in full screen
Alberta Health Services says it is monitoring COVID-19 vaccination no-shows following claims on social media that some people are booking several times to try to stop others from getting a shot. Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press

Alberta Health Services says it is monitoring COVID-19 vaccination no-shows following claims on social media that some people are booking several times to try to stop others from getting a shot.

The agency says in a tweet that it shared the information with police and is making sure participating pharmacies are aware of the claims.

Story continues below advertisement

AHS says it has ways to prevent double bookings online or over the phone.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine: What employers can — and cannot — demand in Canada

AHS says it will keep on eye out for false bookings.

But it adds that, so far, there hasn’t been an increase in missed appointments.

Click to play video: '‘I believe that we will be able to have a summer with many fewer restrictions’: Dr. Deena Hinshaw' ‘I believe that we will be able to have a summer with many fewer restrictions’: Dr. Deena Hinshaw
‘I believe that we will be able to have a summer with many fewer restrictions’: Dr. Deena Hinshaw

More than 2.27 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Wednesday that about 50.5 per cent of eligible Albertans 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta health tagAHS tagBlocking vaccine appointments tagBlocking vaccines tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers