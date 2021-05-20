Menu

Canada

Cloverdale wildfire north of Prince Albert, Sask. contained

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 12:07 pm
An updated Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency map published Thursday morning indicates the Cloverdale wildfire north of Prince Albert has been contained. View image in full screen
An updated Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency map published Thursday morning indicates the Cloverdale wildfire north of Prince Albert has been contained. Slavo Kutas / Global News

A wildfire north of Prince Albert, Sask., has been contained, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

An updated SPSA map published Thursday morning indicates the Cloverdale wildfire has been contained.

Read more: Cloverdale wildfire near Prince Albert, Sask. about 65% contained

The size of the fire was estimated at 5,580 hectares.

Progress is being made on restoring power to roughly 8,000 customers as far away as La Ronge, SaskPower said.

It noted conditions have been favourable to repair structures damaged in the wildfire and said power could be restored by 2 p.m. Thursday.

Read more: La Ronge, Sask. enters state of emergency after Cloverdale wildfire cause power outages

The wildfire forced the evacuation of a number of people at least 75 homes in Prince Albert, along with the rural municipalities of Buckland and Garden River.

The SPSA said it is currently providing support for approximately 40 people as of Thursday morning, including food, clothing and shelter.

There is no word yet as to when they can return to their homes.

Prince Albert and the RM of Buckland remain under a local state of emergency.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Cloverdale wildfire knocks out power to parts of northern Saskatchewan' Cloverdale wildfire knocks out power to parts of northern Saskatchewan
Cloverdale wildfire knocks out power to parts of northern Saskatchewan
