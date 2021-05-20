Kelowna driver accused of fleeing from police, crashing pickup over embankment

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP has launched an impaired driving investigation after a crash Thursday morning.

Police allege the man blew more than twice the legal limit.

RCMP said officers tried to stop an F350 pickup truck in downtown Kelowna, near Harvey Avenue and Ethel Street, around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

However, the RCMP alleges the truck “fled at a high rate of speed” on Bernard Avenue and ended up hitting “several poles and barriers before coming to rest on its roof” down an embankment.

Police said the flipped vehicle was found by a police officer on patrol “over an embankment on Bernard Ave. near Burtch Rd.,” less than 2 km from where police said they last saw the truck.

RCMP said the driver wasn’t seriously hurt in the crash but was “trapped inside the overturned vehicle,” and allegedly showing signs of impairment.

When given a breath test, RCMP alleges the driver breath samples were more than twice the legal limit.

The police investigation is ongoing and could result in the RCMP recommending criminal impaired driving charges against a 21-year-old Kelowna man.

