Canada

Fired nurse tells Joyce Echaquan inquiry she’s sorry for comments caught on film

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2021 11:19 am
Protester waiting for the protest march to begin for Joyce Echaquan in Montreal, Que., Saturday, October 3, 2020. View image in full screen
Protester waiting for the protest march to begin for Joyce Echaquan in Montreal, Que., Saturday, October 3, 2020. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

A Quebec nurse who was fired for insulting Joyce Echaquan as she lay dying in hospital has apologized for the comments she admits were cruel.

She was the latest to take the stand today at a Quebec coroner’s inquiry examining the circumstances of Echaquan’s death last September at the hospital in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal.

The 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven filmed herself at the hospital as a nurse and an orderly were heard insulting and mocking her not long before she died.

READ MORE: Fired Quebec orderly says her insults toward Joyce Echaquan were meant as motivation

Trending Stories

The nurse, who is currently unemployed, was heard in the video saying Echaquan was stupid, only good for sex and better off dead.

She says she was overworked and stressed when she made the comments toward Echaquan, insisting it wasn’t because the patient was Indigenous.

Story continues below advertisement

In a teary apology, the nurse sought forgiveness from Echaquan’s family, saying when she heard her own comments, she couldn’t believe she had uttered them.

Click to play video: 'Coroner’s inquest begins into Joyce Echaquan’s death' Coroner’s inquest begins into Joyce Echaquan’s death
Coroner’s inquest begins into Joyce Echaquan’s death
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Joyce Echaquan tagQuebec coroner tagJoyce Echaquan death tagAtikamekw tagIndigenous patients tagJoyce Echaquan inquest tagJoyce Echaquan inquiry tagIndigenous treatment tagJoliette hopsital tag

