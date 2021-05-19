Woman shot after opening front door at Brampton home, 2 suspects wanted: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in hospital after Peel Regional Police say she was shot while answering the front door of an east-end Brampton home Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a home at the corner of Gallpoint Crescent and Don Minaker Drive, just west of The Gore Road and north of Ebenezer Road, at around 7:30 p.m.

Insp. Stephen Duivesteyn said a woman was found with a gunshot wound and was rushed by paramedics to a trauma centre where she was later stabilized.

“The initial information indicates that two individuals approached a residence here in this area, approached the door (and) when an occupant opened the door shots were fired,” he told reporters, adding bullets went into the home where other people were inside but uninjured.

Story continues below advertisement

“Based on how many people are out and about tonight … it is a blessing in that way no one else was hurt.”

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear as of Wednesday night and Duivesteyn said it’s unclear if the victim was targeted.

He said officers received reports a black SUV was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Anyone in the area with information or video was asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.