Ontario government set to unveil gradual COVID-19 reopening plan for province: government source

The Ontario government is set to unveil a gradual COVID-19 reopening plan after a weeks-long stay-at-home order was imposed on the entire province.

A senior government source not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to Global News the details are planned to be announced on Thursday. However, the source emphasized final decisions surrounding all of the plan’s elements and its rollout weren’t fully finalized as of Wednesday.

As first reported by The Globe and Mail Wednesday evening, the reopening could occur over a few months, with the first phase of the plan potentially beginning in days.

Among the earliest items that could be allowed to go ahead are certain outdoor activities (golf and tennis were specifically cited) and small outdoor gatherings. Other outdoor activities in larger settings with greater numbers of attendees weren’t likely to be allowed for several more weeks.

In a letter released by the Ontario Hospital Association Wednesday evening, the organization pushed the provincial government to ensure low-transmission environments (such as uncrowded parks, golf courses, playgrounds and tennis courts) are opened first, followed by crowded outdoor environments (patio dining) and uncrowded, well-ventilated indoor environments (such as retail), and ending with crowded indoor environments (such as restaurants and gyms).

The association also pushed for maintaining current travel restrictions, setting vaccine targets for “specific, high-risk communities” and keeping a close eye on hospital and health system capacity (such as using indicators like a decline in total hospitalizations, deaths and new hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, ICU admissions etc.).

Earlier in the day, Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones suggested the government’s plan may not be specific to any one region.

The government recently confirmed that Ontario will not be returning to its colour-coded COVID-19 response framework, which placed regions in different categories of restrictions depending on local rates of COVID-19 transmission.

It was on April 8 when the government enacted the province’s third state of emergency and imposed a provincewide stay-at-home order in an effort to tackle soaring COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

— With files from Ryan Rocca and Jason Chapman

Let’s avoid a 4th wave! ON needs a staged, cautious evidence-based reopening that accounts for vaccine coverage & supply, disease incidence, system capacity & our ability to understand the sources of disease transmission. Recommendations for govt: https://t.co/O1LZj50j2J#onpoli pic.twitter.com/gU949kii72 — Ont. Hospital Assoc. (@OntHospitalAssn) May 20, 2021