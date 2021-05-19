Surrey students raise thousands for new long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

Students at Surrey’s L.A Matheson Secondary School have raised $7,000 to support a new seniors home in their community.

The money will go towards the Guru Nanak Diversity Village, an upcoming long-term care home by the Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society.

“Seniors have a really big part of our life. They’ve helped us out during our difficult times, and we want to be able to do the same,” Grade 11 student Gurkirt Kaur Manhas told Global News.

Gurpreet Kaur Bains, a teacher at the school who helped the youth put the initiative together said their inspiration came from the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s principle of “Seva,” also known as selfless service.

While celebrating Sikh Heritage Month in April, along with the spirit of Vaisakhi, students started raising money at the school with a goal of around $1,000.

That quickly grew in just two weeks.

PICS Society president and CEO Satbir Cheema told Global News he is proud to see youth giving back, and that these types of initiatives by students in their own community deserve to be highlighted.

“We are so pleased that they are helping out in a big way. Kids are stepping up and doing this. I think that’s a great story in itself,” Cheema said.

A big thank you to LAM Fam for their amazing work towards Guru Nanak Diversity Village Project with @PICSSociety. We raised $7000 in short 2 weeks through Sikh Heritage Month and Vaisakhi Celeb. #sd36learn @Surrey_Schools @SurreyTeachers pic.twitter.com/K6kmbO2GFi — Preet K Bains ਪ੍ਰੀਤ (@PreetBains07) May 11, 2021

The three-storey Guru Nanak Diversity Village is slated to open in 2024, with construction set to begin in 2022.

It will include 125 beds, both South Asian and Western meals, full medical care, as well as cultural activities, and encourage religious practices.

The province has provided $58.3 million dollars in funding, and PICS Society has a target of raising $5 million dollars through community contribution.

The students have dedicated the next four years to continue to raise funds for the long-term care facility.