Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

$200,000 boat catches fire at Midland Bay marina

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 5:22 pm
Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 1 p.m. after the unoccupied 40' Sea Ray boat became fully engulfed by flames, producing large plumes of smoke. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 1 p.m. after the unoccupied 40' Sea Ray boat became fully engulfed by flames, producing large plumes of smoke. Police handout

A boat worth $200,000 caught fire at a Midland Bay marina on Wednesday afternoon, Southern Georgian Bay OPP confirmed.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 1 p.m. after the unoccupied 40′ Sea Ray boat became fully engulfed in flames, resulting in large plumes of smoke.

Read more: 5 rescued following Canada Day boat fire on Kempenfelt Bay in Barrie, Ont.

Police say this alerted numerous marina and downtown Midland bystanders before the boat eventually sank at the pier.

Trending Stories

Officials say the fire has been deemed as non-suspicious.

Ontario’s Ministry of Environment has been notified of the incident in order to monitor any environmental concerns.

Click to play video: 'Those wanting to ride the waves are currently in the same boat as golfers' Those wanting to ride the waves are currently in the same boat as golfers
Those wanting to ride the waves are currently in the same boat as golfers

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Midland tagSouthern Georgian Bay OPP tagMidland news tagGeorgian Bay boat fire tagMidland Bay tagMidland bay boat fire tagMidland boat fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers