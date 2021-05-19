$200,000 boat catches fire at Midland Bay marina

Send this page to someone via email

A boat worth $200,000 caught fire at a Midland Bay marina on Wednesday afternoon, Southern Georgian Bay OPP confirmed.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 1 p.m. after the unoccupied 40′ Sea Ray boat became fully engulfed in flames, resulting in large plumes of smoke.

Police say this alerted numerous marina and downtown Midland bystanders before the boat eventually sank at the pier.

Officials say the fire has been deemed as non-suspicious.

Ontario’s Ministry of Environment has been notified of the incident in order to monitor any environmental concerns.

1:40 Those wanting to ride the waves are currently in the same boat as golfers Those wanting to ride the waves are currently in the same boat as golfers

Advertisement