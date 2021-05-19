Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan officials say 150 attendees will be allowed at province’s graduation ceremonies

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 4:59 pm
Outdoor graduation ceremonies will be limited to 150 graduates and guests in Step One of Saskatchewan's reopening plan, expected to commence on May 30. View image in full screen
Outdoor graduation ceremonies will be limited to 150 graduates and guests in Step One of Saskatchewan's reopening plan, expected to commence on May 30. Getty Images

The Saskatchewan government has updated its COVID-19 graduation guidelines as the province nears its targeted Step One reopening date of May 30.

Officials clarified on Wednesday that up to 150 graduates and guests are allowed at public outdoor ceremonies once the province is in Step One. This total does not include teachers and staff needed to help run events.

All public ceremonies require distancing of two metres between household groups and food and drinks are not allowed.

Read more: Saskatchewan lays out ‘roadmap’ in reopening from pandemic

Currently, only 30 people and a maximum of five teachers and staff are allowed at outdoor graduation ceremonies.

In Step Two, a reopening date that has yet to be determined, outdoor ceremonies will remain limited to 150 graduates and guests.

Indoor graduations will also be limited to 150 people, not including teachers and staff in Step Two.

As for Step Three, the province’s last of the reopening plan, guidance for large events is still being developed.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick student fighting to save prom amid COVID-19 cancellations' New Brunswick student fighting to save prom amid COVID-19 cancellations
New Brunswick student fighting to save prom amid COVID-19 cancellations – Feb 24, 2021

Drive-in and virtual grad ceremonies are also available options, the province added.

Virtual indoor graduation ceremonies are limited at no more than 30 graduates present and no outside guests. No food or drinks can be served and all other public health measures must be followed, including physical distancing.

Read more: SHA to begin administrating COVID-19 vaccines in elementary, high schools in June

Drive-in graduation ceremonies can be held in designated parking lots or staging areas with the owners consent. Vehicles must be separated by five metres and individuals are required to stay inside or within arms reach of their vehicles, and cannot move to other vehicles.

Objects cannot be passed between vehicles at drive-in ceremonies. People in vehicles must be limited to members within the same household.

More details on guidance around graduation ceremonies can be found on the government’s website. 

