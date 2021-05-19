Saskatchewan officials say 150 attendees will be allowed at province’s graduation ceremonies

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government has updated its COVID-19 graduation guidelines as the province nears its targeted Step One reopening date of May 30.

Officials clarified on Wednesday that up to 150 graduates and guests are allowed at public outdoor ceremonies once the province is in Step One. This total does not include teachers and staff needed to help run events.

All public ceremonies require distancing of two metres between household groups and food and drinks are not allowed.

Currently, only 30 people and a maximum of five teachers and staff are allowed at outdoor graduation ceremonies.

In Step Two, a reopening date that has yet to be determined, outdoor ceremonies will remain limited to 150 graduates and guests.

Indoor graduations will also be limited to 150 people, not including teachers and staff in Step Two.

As for Step Three, the province’s last of the reopening plan, guidance for large events is still being developed.

Drive-in and virtual grad ceremonies are also available options, the province added.

Virtual indoor graduation ceremonies are limited at no more than 30 graduates present and no outside guests. No food or drinks can be served and all other public health measures must be followed, including physical distancing.

Drive-in graduation ceremonies can be held in designated parking lots or staging areas with the owners consent. Vehicles must be separated by five metres and individuals are required to stay inside or within arms reach of their vehicles, and cannot move to other vehicles.

Objects cannot be passed between vehicles at drive-in ceremonies. People in vehicles must be limited to members within the same household.

More details on guidance around graduation ceremonies can be found on the government’s website.