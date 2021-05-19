Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can now be stored in a fridge for longer, Health Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can now be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures for up to 31 days, Health Canada said in a press release Wednesday.

The vaccine was first authorized with a recommended storage temperature of between -80 C and -60 C. Once thawed, vaccine vials could only be stored in a refrigerator for up to five days. This change significantly extends the length of time the vaccine can be stored in a normal refrigerator, meaning that facilities lacking deep freezers are able to keep the vaccine for longer.

“This change means that there will be more storage options available for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which will allow for more flexibility in distribution plans,” reads the release.

This change follows a similar recommendation from the European Medicines Agency on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.