Health

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can now be stored in a fridge for longer, Health Canada says

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 2:57 pm
Illustration shows a hand with a glove holding a dose of the vaccine at the vaccination of the staff members of the UZ Brussels University Hospital with the Covid-19 vaccine of Pfizer-BioNTech, in Jette, Brussels, Tuesday 19 January 2021. View image in full screen
Illustration shows a hand with a glove holding a dose of the vaccine at the vaccination of the staff members of the UZ Brussels University Hospital with the Covid-19 vaccine of Pfizer-BioNTech, in Jette, Brussels, Tuesday 19 January 2021. HATIM KAGHAT/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can now be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures for up to 31 days, Health Canada said in a press release Wednesday.

The vaccine was first authorized with a recommended storage temperature of between -80 C and -60 C. Once thawed, vaccine vials could only be stored in a refrigerator for up to five days. This change significantly extends the length of time the vaccine can be stored in a normal refrigerator, meaning that facilities lacking deep freezers are able to keep the vaccine for longer.

“This change means that there will be more storage options available for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which will allow for more flexibility in distribution plans,” reads the release.

Read more: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can be stored in fridge for a month, E.U. says

This change follows a similar recommendation from the European Medicines Agency on Monday.

More to come.

