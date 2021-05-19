47 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 47 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 15,411.

This drops the seven-day rolling average number of new cases down to 60.

It is also the lowest number the agency has reported since May 13 when there were 43 new cases announced.

Another 75 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 14,669.

For the first time in 10 days, Waterloo Public Health reported a new COVID-19-related death.

“The individual was a male in his 80s,” the region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stated. “I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of the individual.”

This is only the third death reported in the month of May after nine were reported in April.

This leaves the area with 476 active COVID-19 cases, 26 less than a day earlier.

There are still 41 people in area hospitals suffering from COVID-19, including 31 who are intensive care.

That number includes hospitals in Guelph and Fergus as well as people who have been transferred in from out of region.

There are still active COVID-19 outbreaks as none were declared or reported to be over.

The region’s vaccination distribution task force says there have now been 259,818 doses administered in the area, 5,581 more than what had been reported a day earlier.

After having administered 1,476 doses on Monday, there were 5,532 doses given on Tuesday, the second-highest total yet.

It is the lowest daily case count since late March and is the second straight day cases are under 2,000. On Tuesday, 1,616 new cases were recorded and there were 2,170 Monday.

According to Wednesday’s report, 524 cases were recorded in Toronto, 335 in Peel Region, 105 in Ottawa and 94 in York Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 90 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,525 as 19 more deaths were recorded.

