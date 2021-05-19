Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

47 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 2:52 pm
Click to play video: 'How mRNA vaccine technology could help fight other diseases' How mRNA vaccine technology could help fight other diseases
WATCH: How mRNA vaccine technology could help fight other diseases

Waterloo Public Health reported 47 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 15,411.

This drops the seven-day rolling average number of new cases down to 60.

Read more: A quarter million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Waterloo Region

It is also the lowest number the agency has reported since May 13 when there were 43 new cases announced.

Another 75 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 14,669.

For the first time in 10 days, Waterloo Public Health reported a new COVID-19-related death.

“The individual was a male in his 80s,” the region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stated. “I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of the individual.”

Story continues below advertisement

This is only the third death reported in the month of May after nine were reported in April.

Click to play video: 'Spread of COVID-19 in mink' Spread of COVID-19 in mink
Spread of COVID-19 in mink

This leaves the area with 476 active COVID-19 cases, 26 less than a day earlier.

Trending Stories

There are still 41 people in area hospitals suffering from COVID-19, including 31 who are intensive care.

That number includes hospitals in Guelph and Fergus as well as people who have been transferred in from out of region.

There are still active COVID-19 outbreaks as none were declared or reported to be over.

The region’s vaccination distribution task force says there have now been 259,818 doses administered in the area, 5,581 more than what had been reported a day earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

After having administered 1,476 doses on Monday, there were 5,532 doses given on Tuesday, the second-highest total yet.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,588 new COVID-19 cases, 2nd day in a row cases are below 2,000

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 1,588 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The provincial total now stands at 514,690.

It is the lowest daily case count since late March and is the second straight day cases are under 2,000. On Tuesday, 1,616 new cases were recorded and there were 2,170 Monday.

According to Wednesday’s report, 524 cases were recorded in Toronto, 335 in Peel Region, 105 in Ottawa and 94 in York Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 90 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,525 as 19 more deaths were recorded.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagcovid-19 vaccines tagWaterloo Region tagCOVID-19 Vaccinations tagCOVID Kitchener tagCOVID Cambridge tagCOVID waterloo tagWaterloo region vaccinations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers