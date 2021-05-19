Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP say drug stash found in trafficker’s rectum ‘highlights the reality of gang life’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 3:10 pm
Surrey RCMP released this photo of a bag of suspected illegal drugs seized from a man following a recent traffic stop.
Surrey RCMP released this photo of a bag of suspected illegal drugs seized from a man following a recent traffic stop. Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP are releasing details about a recent drug bust in the hopes of educating people about the realities of the gang lifestyle.

Following a traffic stop on May 14, police said they pulled a drug-filled dialer bag from the rectum of a drug trafficker.

Officers from the Surrey RCMP community response unit stopped a rental vehicle around 7:30 p.m. in the area of the 15200 block of 16 Avenue.

They had stopped the vehicle for a traffic offence but during their interaction with the driver, officers said they saw evidence “consistent with drug trafficking.”

The driver and his passenger were arrested for possession for the purposes of trafficking and transported to police cells.

VPD on decision to publicly out key members of various gangs

During a search of the suspects, police said they saw a “large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine was located protruding from the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger.”

The bag contained 18 rocks of suspected crack cocaine with a total weight of 9.05 grams and 26 spitballs of suspected powder cocaine with a total weight of 14.05 grams.

“There are gang members on social media trying to sell the idea that gang life is a life of wealth, luxury and prestige,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha, Surrey RCMP media relations officer, said in a release. “The reality is that gang members live in constant fear of getting robbed or murdered by other gang members or getting arrested by police. This is the reason why they risk their lives by sticking bags of deadly drugs into their rectums.”

The two men were released from custody pending further investigation, which includes lab analysis of the suspected drugs, and charges are pending, police confirmed.

Woman injured in Burnaby gang killing has ties to RCMP
