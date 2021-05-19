Menu

Canada

Kingston council approves reduced number of red-light cameras across city

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 12:00 pm
Kingston council voted in favour of implementng seven, rather than 10, red-light cameras across the city Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Kingston council voted in favour of implementng seven, rather than 10, red-light cameras across the city Tuesday night. CKWS TV

Kingston city council voted Tuesday night to scale back its red-light camera program to seven locations.

The program was originally approved with 10 locations in December 2019, but staff have since recommended the city opt in with a phased approach and implement the program at fewer locations.

Under this new contract option, the city would pay just less than $25,000 per camera versus the previous estimate of nearly $45,000 per camera.

Over the last two years, the city has identified 13 possible high-risk locations for the cameras to be installed:

  • Sydenham Road at Unity Road
  • Perth Road at Unity Road
  •  County Road 2 at Princess Mary/Craftsman Boulevard
  • John Counter Boulevard at Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard
  • John Counter Boulevard at Leroy Grant Drive
  • Johnson Street at Barrie Street
  • Johnson Street at Bagot Street
  • Brock Street at Division Street
  • Taylor-Kidd Boulevard at Milford Drive
  • Princess Street at Bayridge Drive
  • Princess Street at Centennial Drive
  • Centennial Drive at Wheathill Street
  • Division Street at Concession Street
Councillors Ryan Boehme and Simon Chappelle took issue with the red-light camera program Tuesday night, and were two of four who voted against the change.

Kingston could get red-light cameras; City Council to decide in November
Kingston could get red-light cameras; City Council to decide in November – Sep 30, 2019

During questioning from Chapelle, the city noted that a ticket received from a red-light camera costs $325, of which the city receives about $260. The city estimates with the seven cameras across the city to receive about 0.7 tickets a day, which will bring in about $465,000 yearly.

The request from the city passed with eight votes in favour.

The city says it expects the cameras to be installed by the end of this year.

