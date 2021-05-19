Kingston council approves reduced number of red-light cameras across city

Kingston city council voted Tuesday night to scale back its red-light camera program to seven locations.
The program was originally approved with 10 locations in December 2019, but staff have since recommended the city opt in with a phased approach and implement the program at fewer locations.
Under this new contract option, the city would pay just less than $25,000 per camera versus the previous estimate of nearly $45,000 per camera.
Over the last two years, the city has identified 13 possible high-risk locations for the cameras to be installed:
- Sydenham Road at Unity Road
- Perth Road at Unity Road
- County Road 2 at Princess Mary/Craftsman Boulevard
- John Counter Boulevard at Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard
- John Counter Boulevard at Leroy Grant Drive
- Johnson Street at Barrie Street
- Johnson Street at Bagot Street
- Brock Street at Division Street
- Taylor-Kidd Boulevard at Milford Drive
- Princess Street at Bayridge Drive
- Princess Street at Centennial Drive
- Centennial Drive at Wheathill Street
- Division Street at Concession Street
Councillors Ryan Boehme and Simon Chappelle took issue with the red-light camera program Tuesday night, and were two of four who voted against the change.
During questioning from Chapelle, the city noted that a ticket received from a red-light camera costs $325, of which the city receives about $260. The city estimates with the seven cameras across the city to receive about 0.7 tickets a day, which will bring in about $465,000 yearly.
The request from the city passed with eight votes in favour.
The city says it expects the cameras to be installed by the end of this year.
