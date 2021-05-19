Kingston council approves reduced number of red-light cameras across city

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston city council voted Tuesday night to scale back its red-light camera program to seven locations.

The program was originally approved with 10 locations in December 2019, but staff have since recommended the city opt in with a phased approach and implement the program at fewer locations.

Under this new contract option, the city would pay just less than $25,000 per camera versus the previous estimate of nearly $45,000 per camera.

Over the last two years, the city has identified 13 possible high-risk locations for the cameras to be installed:

Sydenham Road at Unity Road

Perth Road at Unity Road

County Road 2 at Princess Mary/Craftsman Boulevard

John Counter Boulevard at Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard

John Counter Boulevard at Leroy Grant Drive

Johnson Street at Barrie Street

Johnson Street at Bagot Street

Brock Street at Division Street

Taylor-Kidd Boulevard at Milford Drive

Princess Street at Bayridge Drive

Princess Street at Centennial Drive

Centennial Drive at Wheathill Street

Division Street at Concession Street

Councillors Ryan Boehme and Simon Chappelle took issue with the red-light camera program Tuesday night, and were two of four who voted against the change.

During questioning from Chapelle, the city noted that a ticket received from a red-light camera costs $325, of which the city receives about $260. The city estimates with the seven cameras across the city to receive about 0.7 tickets a day, which will bring in about $465,000 yearly.

The request from the city passed with eight votes in favour.

The city says it expects the cameras to be installed by the end of this year.