New rapid access medicine clinic opens at CTS site in downtown Kitchener

A new rapid access addiction medicine (RAAM) clinic is opening at the consumption and treatment services (CTS) site in downtown Kitchener.

The RAAM clinic, which is located on the second floor of the CTS site on Duke Street, is designed to help people who are having health problems because of their substance use.

“We’re excited for the RAAM clinic to join us at CTS because it’s another option we can offer people in the community,” Sanguen Health Services’ Violet Umanetz stated.

“The more tools people have available to them with limited barriers, the better our community is as a whole.”

The new addition is part of the wraparound services being offered at the clinic and is also part of the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy’s four-pillar approach to substance use, which includes prevention, harm reduction and treatment as well as enforcement and justice.

The CTS site had 5,721 visits from March 1 of last year through and March 31 and has had zero overdose deaths while also reversing 201 overdoses.