Canada

Canadian professor Hassan Diab ordered to stand trial in France over 1980 Paris bombing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2021 9:18 am
Click to play video: 'Hassan Diab’s lawyer says document presumed to be reliable was a lie' Hassan Diab’s lawyer says document presumed to be reliable was a lie
Hassan Diab's lawyer Donald Bayne said on Friday following an external review, that a document that was presumed to be reliable was actually a "lie." – Jul 26, 2019

A French court has upheld a decision directing Ottawa sociology professor Hassan Diab to stand trial in the decades-old bombing of a Paris synagogue.

The Court of Cassation, the highest court in the French judiciary, delivered the ruling today.

READ MORE: Hassan Diab lawyer denounces French appeal court’s call for client to stand trial

Diab’s lawyer, Donald Bayne, calls the ruling inexplicable and says he is considering an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

Born in Lebanon, Diab became a Canadian citizen in 1993, working in Ottawa as a university teacher.

The RCMP arrested him in November 2008 in response to a request by France.

French authorities suspected Diab was involved in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue that killed four people and injured dozens of others, an accusation he has always denied.

Click to play video: 'Canadian’s case ignites calls for extradition law changes' Canadian’s case ignites calls for extradition law changes
Canadian’s case ignites calls for extradition law changes – Jan 17, 2018
© 2021 The Canadian Press
