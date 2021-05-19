Canadian professor Hassan Diab ordered to stand trial in France over 1980 Paris bombing

Send this page to someone via email

A French court has upheld a decision directing Ottawa sociology professor Hassan Diab to stand trial in the decades-old bombing of a Paris synagogue.

The Court of Cassation, the highest court in the French judiciary, delivered the ruling today.

Diab’s lawyer, Donald Bayne, calls the ruling inexplicable and says he is considering an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

Born in Lebanon, Diab became a Canadian citizen in 1993, working in Ottawa as a university teacher.

The RCMP arrested him in November 2008 in response to a request by France.

French authorities suspected Diab was involved in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue that killed four people and injured dozens of others, an accusation he has always denied.

