Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Hassan Diab lawyer denounces French appeal court’s call for client to stand trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2021 11:38 am
Hassan Diab holds a news conference on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa Friday, February 7 , 2020. Diab's lawyer said on Wednesday, January 27, 2020 that a France appeal court's call for his client to stand trial flies in the face of evidence.
Hassan Diab holds a news conference on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa Friday, February 7 , 2020. Diab's lawyer said on Wednesday, January 27, 2020 that a France appeal court's call for his client to stand trial flies in the face of evidence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

A lawyer for Hassan Diab says a French appeal court’s order that the Ottawa sociology professor stand trial for a decades-old synagogue bombing is the latest misstep in a long odyssey of injustice.

Donald Bayne tells a news conference the decision delivered today in Paris flies in the face of the evidence.

The RCMP arrested Diab in November 2008 in response to a request by France.

Read more: Hassan Diab sues federal government over extradition to France

French authorities suspected he was involved in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue that killed four people and injured dozens of others, an accusation he has always denied.

Trending Stories

Following drawn-out proceedings that went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada, Diab was extradited to France where he spent three years behind bars, including time in solitary confinement.

Story continues below advertisement

In January 2018, French judges dismissed the allegations against him and ordered his immediate release, allowing him to return to Ottawa where he lives with his wife and children.

Click to play video 'Hassan Diab’s lawyer says document presumed to be reliable was a lie' Hassan Diab’s lawyer says document presumed to be reliable was a lie
Hassan Diab’s lawyer says document presumed to be reliable was a lie – Jul 26, 2019
© 2021 The Canadian Press
RCMPParisSupreme Court Of CanadaHassan DiabDonald BayneHassan Diab extradition1980 Paris bombingHassan Diab arrestParis Synagogue attacks
Flyers
More weekly flyers