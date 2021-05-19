Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

John Gomery, former sponsorship scandal inquiry head, dies at 88

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2021 8:56 am
Retired justice John Gomery attends a news conference in Montreal in an August 10, 2009 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
Retired justice John Gomery attends a news conference in Montreal in an August 10, 2009 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. DJS

John Gomery, the judge who led a public inquiry that helped sink a federal government, has died at age 88.

His daughter confirmed his death to The Canadian Press today.

Gomery was a Quebec Superior Court justice when he was named to head an inquiry into the federal sponsorship scandal in 2004.

Trending Stories

The revelations of kickbacks and illegal fundraising ultimately helped lead to the defeat of the once-dominant Liberal government.

Gomery studied law at McGill University and worked in private practice in Montreal before being named a judge in 1982.

He retired to his farm southwest of Montreal after leaving the bench in 2007, but he remained active in public life.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
sponsorship scandal tagLiberal sponsorship scandal tagGomery Commission tagGomery report tagJohn Gomery tagJohn Gomery death tagJohn Gomery dies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers