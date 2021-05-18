Ontario police watchdog investigating death of woman who fell from North York apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman who fell from a North York apartment building on Tuesday.

The SIU said in a news release that police were called to an apartment building on Yonge Street north of Finch Avenue around 2 p.m. to check on a woman’s well-being.

Initial information indicates officers went to an apartment unit located on the eighth floor and spoke briefly to the woman at the door, the SIU said.

The woman then went to her bedroom to get a document and while the officers were waiting, they became aware that someone fell from the building, the SIU said. It was later discovered that the person who fell was the woman the officers were speaking to, the watchdog said.

The woman died at the scene.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

