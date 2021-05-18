Menu

Canada

Ontario police watchdog investigating death of woman who fell from North York apartment building

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 9:00 pm
File photo of the SIU headquarters in Mississauga. View image in full screen
File photo of the SIU headquarters in Mississauga. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman who fell from a North York apartment building on Tuesday.

The SIU said in a news release that police were called to an apartment building on Yonge Street north of Finch Avenue around 2 p.m. to check on a woman’s well-being.

Initial information indicates officers went to an apartment unit located on the eighth floor and spoke briefly to the woman at the door, the SIU said.

Read more: No charges for officer who struck man with cruiser during arrest in Toronto: police watchdog

The woman then went to her bedroom to get a document and while the officers were waiting, they became aware that someone fell from the building, the SIU said. It was later discovered that the person who fell was the woman the officers were speaking to, the watchdog said.

The woman died at the scene.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Click to play video: 'Mental health advocates say police shouldn’t always be the first to respond to crisis calls' Mental health advocates say police shouldn’t always be the first to respond to crisis calls
Mental health advocates say police shouldn’t always be the first to respond to crisis calls – Nov 27, 2020
