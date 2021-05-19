COVID-19: Kingston-area business cooks up recipe to cope with pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

It’s no secret the pandemic has taken a toll on businesses both big and small. For one small chocolate maker north of Kingston, it’s meant pivoting to online sales.

Global News also found out a small community can make a big difference when it comes to a business surviving during COVID-19. Derek Ouellet is owner and operator of Ridgway Confections in Seeley’s Bay. He’s a certified chocolatier, and when it comes to his products, there’s nothing like a piece of chocolate.

“I think it’s a nice quick escape and (you can) enjoy something that you always enjoyed and you can have it anytime,” Oullet said.

Cindy Healy, co-owner and operator of Ridgway Confections, is also a chocolatier and says she puts chocolate in perspective.

“During these difficult times, it’s just that little piece of — what’s the word I’m looking for?” Healy said. “Comfort and normalcy, I guess.”

And while chocolates are a nice distraction, the reality is that over a year of COVID has taken its toll, according to Healy.

“A lot of small businesses are really hurting right now,” Healy said. “We’ve been really lucky, given today’s technology. We’ve been able to pivot and go online. So Derek has been doing deliveries regularly and we also have curbside pickup and that’s helped a lot.”

And Ouellet says operating in a small community like Seeley’s Bay has also helped.

“This community does so much for us,” Oullet said.

“They’ve been supporting us all through this tough times. So it’s great that we’re in a small community where people reach out and shop locally and help us out as well. So we’ve been really appreciative of the local community”

