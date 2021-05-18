Peterborough man charged with multiple counts of sexual assault on youth: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces multiple counts of sexual assault involving a youth.

According to the Peterborough Police Service on May 16, a family member reported an alleged sexual assault involving a youth.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man who was charged with sexual interference, sexual assault on a person under 16 and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

On Tuesday, police said they received information from another family member about alleged incidents.

The man was further charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age and sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.

The accused appeared in court on Monday, was remanded into custody and is scheduled for another court appearance on Tuesday.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident, the name of the accused will not be released.