Nova Scotia therapist charged with sexually assaulting his female patient

Police say a therapist in Yarmouth, N.S., has been charged with sexual assault.

In a release, the RCMP said officers launched an investigation in December 2020 after a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted by her therapist.

Officers arrested the suspect, 46-year-old Dominic Jacob Deveau, on May 14 in Yarmouth without incident.

He was charged with sexual assault and was released on a number of conditions, including that he does not provide professional counselling or therapeutic services.

Deveau will appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on July 19 at 9:30 a.m.

The release said police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Yarmouth Municipal RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Second sexual assault charge

Deveau was already facing a sexual assault charge in relation to another alleged offence on March 3, 2019.

In a release dated April 5, 2019, the RCMP said the victim met a man at a coffee shop and then went for a drive outside of town with him, when she was sexually assaulted. He was arrested on April 3 of that year. At the time, he was released on conditions, including to have no contact with the victim.

Nova Scotia Public Prosecution spokesperson Chris Hansen said he’s already made several court appearances in relation to the earlier charge, but the pandemic has delayed the proceedings.

She said that charge will also be addressed during his court appearance on July 19.