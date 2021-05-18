Menu

Health

Numbers down, but positivity rates up in Manitoba as 335 COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 2:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Roussin attributes delay in Manitoba’s COVID-19 third wave to travel restrictions' Roussin attributes delay in Manitoba’s COVID-19 third wave to travel restrictions
WATCH: Manitoba’s chief provincial health officer Dr. Brent Roussin on Monday said travel restrictions put in place in January might have contributed to a delayed third wave, as the province deals with an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases.

A Winnipeg man in his 70s is the latest to die of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant in Manitoba.

Manitoba health officials said Tuesday that one new death had been reported along with 335 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The cases include:

  • 26 in the Interlake
  • 25 in Northern Health
  • 14 cases in Prairie Mountain
  • 29 in Southern Health and
  • 241 cases in Winnipeg.

While the case numbers have dropped from a high of 560 last week, testing numbers have also dropped.

A total of 2,893 tests were reported done Tuesday, and Manitoba’s positivity rate was 13 per cent.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19: 534 new cases in Manitoba Sunday, new mobile testing site to open

There were 120 patients in intensive care beds on Monday, nine shy of the peak last December during the second wave of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, one more had been added, totalling 121.

“I expect we’re going to get to 129 very soon, the way we’re admitting people,” said Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer with Manitoba Shared Health on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba becomes Canada’s COVID-19 hot spot' Manitoba becomes Canada’s COVID-19 hot spot
Manitoba becomes Canada’s COVID-19 hot spot

Manitoba is currently the COVID-19 hot spot in the country, with a one-week case rate of 221 cases per day, behind Alberta at 210, according to Health Canada.

Manitoba has seen 45,913 cases to date, with 40,358 people recovered. There have been a total of 1,012 deaths attributed to the virus.

