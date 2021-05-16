COVID-19: 534 new cases in Manitoba Sunday, new mobile testing site to open

Public health officials announced 534 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Sunday and four new deaths.
Two men in their 50s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s bring the provincial number of deaths to 1,010. Two of the deaths are linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern (VOC) which originated in the U.K. and one is linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Home.
Today’s cases include:
- 39 in the Interlake-Eastern health region
- 39 in the Northern health region
- 43 in the Prairie Mountain health region
- 84 in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region
- 329 in the Winnipeg health region
After 3,582 Manitobans went for a COVID-19 test yesterday, the five-day test positivity rate is 12.3 per cent provincially and 14.1 per cent in Winnipeg.
As of Sunday morning, 258 people are in hospital with the virus including 201 with active COVID-19 cases and 57 who are no longer infectious, but still require care.
There are 71 people in intensive care units (ICUs) including 53 with active cases of the virus and 18 people who are no longer infectious, but still require care.
There are now 4,440 active cases of the virus in Manitoba.
A new mobile testing site will open Monday at 1181 Portage Avenue in Winnipeg. Appointments can be made for that site starting today.View link »
