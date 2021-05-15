Menu

Education

Manitoba education minister, deputy public health officer to hold COVID-19 update Saturday

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted May 15, 2021 1:51 pm
Manitoba Education Minister Cliff Cullen speaks to media Sunday, May 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Manitoba Education Minister Cliff Cullen speaks to media Sunday, May 9, 2021. Global News

Manitoba’s education minister Cliff Cullen and deputy chief provincial public health officer Dr. Jazz Atwal, are expected to host a joint news conference Saturday afternoon.

The latest  COVID-19 address is being held over the phone for media outlets only at 1 p.m.

In Saturday’s COVID-19 update, the province says the Garden Valley and Red River Valley School Districts will shift to remote learning on May 18th until May 30th.

Manitoba to move all K-12 schools in Winnipeg, Brandon to remote learning Wednesday

This comes only six days after another rare weekend press conference, where the province announced all schools in Winnipeg and Brandon would shift to remote learning effective Wednesday, May 12.

The change to remote learning is expected to last until at least May 30.

More to come.

