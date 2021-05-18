Canada calling for ceasefire as Israel-Palestine fighting escalates

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is calling for a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He says the violence needs to stop and Canada will work with the international community to de-escalate the situation so there is no more loss of civilian life.

At least 212 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes and 10 people in Israel have died in ongoing rocket attacks launched from civilian areas in Gaza.

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed support for a ceasefire during a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday.

This is a developing story. More information to come.

Advertisement