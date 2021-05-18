Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canada calling for ceasefire as Israel-Palestine fighting escalates

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2021 1:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Bombardment between Israel and Hamas shows no signs of relenting' Bombardment between Israel and Hamas shows no signs of relenting
WATCH: Bombardment between Israel and Hamas shows no signs of relenting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is calling for a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He says the violence needs to stop and Canada will work with the international community to de-escalate the situation so there is no more loss of civilian life.

Read more: Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as U.S. signals it won’t pressure for cease-fire

At least 212 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes and 10 people in Israel have died in ongoing rocket attacks launched from civilian areas in Gaza.

Trending Stories

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed support for a ceasefire during a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday.

This is a developing story. More information to come.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagIsrael tagPalestine taggaza taghamas tagIsrael-Palestine tagIsrael-Palestine Conflict tagGaza City tagIsrael-Hamas tagCanada Israel tagcanada palestine tagtrudeau ceasfire tagtrudeau israel palestine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers