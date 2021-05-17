Nesting sites damaged in series of attacks on bird boxes in Salmon Arm Bay

Send this page to someone via email

Naturalists in Salmon Arm, B.C., are concerned after bird boxes for nesting were targeted in a series of escalating incidents of vandalism.

The attacks also resulted in smashed eggs and the death of one bird.

The damage is particularly upsetting to area nature lovers because the bird boxes were installed in Salmon Arm Bay as part of a concerted effort to increase the number of songbirds in the area.

The first incident occurred in April.

“[Bird boxes] were knocked right down and some of the boxes pulled apart. At that point the birds had just begun nesting so there were no eggs,” said Janet Aitken, president of the Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society.

Story continues below advertisement

Then more bird boxes were in hit in May in two separate incidents.

Aitken described the latest attack on the bird boxes, last week, as “far more aggressive.”

She said one swallow was killed.

“Some of [the boxes] were destroyed: the whole box was ripped apart and the nest pulled out and the eggs shattered,” Aitken said.

“It’s very very sad because we have made such an effort to increase the population of the swallows and the songbirds.”

Read more: Surge in recent bird rescues prompts warning from Metro Vancouver group

The damage has been reported to the police, the Conservation Officer Service, and Environment Canada, but so far there are no suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a very rare occurrence for us. I can’t remember the last time that I’ve received a complaint of this nature. It is very odd and disturbing to hear that somebody is destroying bird boxes and nests,” Conservation Officer Mike Richardson said.

3:35 How many Calgary-area birds fatally hit windows? Researchers study migration concerns How many Calgary-area birds fatally hit windows? Researchers study migration concerns – Sep 2, 2019

In total, there have been more than 30 incidents of bird boxes being vandalized, including some incidents in which boxes that had been repaired or replaced were then damaged again.

While the boxes have been repaired or replaced, the incidents are expected to have an impact on the local bird population.

“I think the numbers [of birds] will be diminished, for sure, because we’ve lost all those eggs,” Aitken said.

Story continues below advertisement

“However, overall I’m hoping if that was our last incident, that [the birds] will recover. I don’t think the birds will stop nesting here.”

While naturalists hope the birds will be left alone, in case the culprit does return, additional cameras are being set up to monitor the area.

2:56 New federal import rules for puppies come too late for Calgary family New federal import rules for puppies come too late for Calgary family