Education

COVID-19: Plan in motion to vaccinate Hamilton youth aged 12 to 17

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 17, 2021 5:38 pm
Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton's medical officer of health, addressing media during the city's COVID-19 update on Monday, May 3rd, 2021. View image in full screen
Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton's medical officer of health, addressing media during the city's COVID-19 update on Monday, May 3rd, 2021. City of Hamilton on YouTube

Hamilton’s medical officer of health expects to finalize a plan this week for the vaccination of 12 to 17 year olds.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson says public health is working with the city’s school boards to develop a strategy, ahead of a May 20 provincial deadline.

“The concern is that, of course, the Pfizer vaccine can be used for those that are 12 to 17, the Moderna vaccine cannot be,” says Dr. Richardson.

“Making sure that there’s access to Pfizer for everyone is something that we’re all working on together.”

Read more: Hamilton reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, public health updates city’s vaccination campaigns

“The ideal timeline,” Richardson adds, “is for that first dose to happen during the month of June.” She says the timeline for the second dose is “meant to be the middle two weeks of August.”

Dr. Richardson says Hamilton Public Health is looking to set up “family friendly clinics” within its mass vaccination sites during the weeks of June 14 and June 21 in order to support families being vaccinated.

Read more: COVID-19: Students push for safe, outdoor graduation ceremonies in Ontario

“And of course, we’re going to make sure that Pfizer is available in those clinics for everybody,” Richardson adds.

She stresses that “we’re very much in the throes of planning at the moment, and exactly what we’re doing to do is what’s going to be decided over the coming week or so.”

