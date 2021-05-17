Menu

Health

Fraser Health’s immunization program for school-aged children resuming for grades 7 and 10

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 6:31 pm
Individual receiving a COVID-19 vaccine View image in full screen
Students in the Fraser Health region who are in Grades 7 and 10 can start getting their other vaccinations now that they may have missed in the school system. Courtesy: CHUM

Fraser Health said the immunization program for school-aged children has now resumed for students who did not get their vaccines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any student in grades 7 and 10 who missed their immunizations during the 2019-2020 year can book appointments at their local public health units during the spring and summer, Fraser Health said in a statement to Global News.

Right now, the health authority said they are managing two priorities related to COVID-19 – delivery of vaccine and case and contact management for transmission.

Read more: COVID-19: Vaccine bookings open to all B.C. adults Sunday; Surrey adds walk-in clinics

Fraser Health said it will provide information regarding childhood immunizations for students who are currently in kindergarten, Grade 6 or Grade 9 to all schools as soon as it is available.

