Fraser Health’s immunization program for school-aged children resuming for grades 7 and 10

Send this page to someone via email

Fraser Health said the immunization program for school-aged children has now resumed for students who did not get their vaccines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any student in grades 7 and 10 who missed their immunizations during the 2019-2020 year can book appointments at their local public health units during the spring and summer, Fraser Health said in a statement to Global News.

Right now, the health authority said they are managing two priorities related to COVID-19 – delivery of vaccine and case and contact management for transmission.

1:24 Lifting restrictions in B.C. will depend on COVID-19 case numbers Lifting restrictions in B.C. will depend on COVID-19 case numbers

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Health said it will provide information regarding childhood immunizations for students who are currently in kindergarten, Grade 6 or Grade 9 to all schools as soon as it is available.