Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan government lifts travel advisory for Regina and area

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 4:28 pm
The Saskatchewan government said Monday that that is lifting the travel advisory for Regina and area effective immediately. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan government said Monday that that is lifting the travel advisory for Regina and area effective immediately. File / Global News

The travel advisory for Regina and area have been lifted by the Saskatchewan government.

The province issued the advisory on March 30 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area, particularly variants of concern.

Under the advisory, all travel into and out of the region was not recommended unless absolutely necessary.

The government said Monday that it is lifting the advisory effective immediately.

All Regina restaurants and licensed establishments were allowed to resume indoor dining on Monday.

Seating is limited to four people per table with three metres distancing between tables. If barriers are in place, distancing drops to two metres.

Outdoor distancing between tables is two metres.

Alcohol sales are cut off at 10 p.m. and all restaurants and licensed establishments must maintain guest or reservation information.

The Saskatchewan government continues to strongly recommend people in the region work from home if they are able to do so.

Venues in the region including banquet and conference facilities, community halls, galleries, museums, libraries, live and movie theatres, performing arts facilities, bowling alleys, car shows, racing and rodeo facilities, arcades, trade shows, science centres and auctions remain closed.

