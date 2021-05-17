Menu

News

RCMP move to end blockade against logging of forest on Vancouver Island

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2021 3:54 pm
Company wins injunction to go ahead with logging in Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island
A group trying to prevent the logging of an old growth forest on Vancouver Island is now facing its own roadblock - the local First Nation. Band leaders are asking the conservationists to leave, but as Kylie Stanton reports, even the First Nation is divided on what path to take – Apr 1, 2021

PORT RENFREW, B.C. — The RCMP say they have begun enforcing a court injunction banning blockades of logging activities in an area of western Vancouver Island.

In a statement, the RCMP say they are temporarily controlling access to the Fairy Creek Watershed area northeast of Port Renfrew as they enforce the civil injunction.

B.C. First Nation calls on anti-loggers to end Fairy Creek blockade
B.C. First Nation calls on anti-loggers to end Fairy Creek blockade – Apr 14, 2021

It says the controls were imposed today to allow loggers with Teal-Cedar Products to start work.

A checkpoint on a forest service road leading to the area will remain in place until the company has completed its work.

Read more: British Columbia’s ‘war in the woods’ is flaring up again

The RCMP say enough police officers are in the area to keep the peace.

The B.C. Supreme Court issued the injunction April 1 allowing logging in an area that protesters say is one of the last remaining stands of old growth timber on southern Vancouver Island.

