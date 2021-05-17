RCMP move to end blockade against logging of forest on Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

PORT RENFREW, B.C. — The RCMP say they have begun enforcing a court injunction banning blockades of logging activities in an area of western Vancouver Island.

In a statement, the RCMP say they are temporarily controlling access to the Fairy Creek Watershed area northeast of Port Renfrew as they enforce the civil injunction.

It says the controls were imposed today to allow loggers with Teal-Cedar Products to start work.

A checkpoint on a forest service road leading to the area will remain in place until the company has completed its work.

The RCMP say enough police officers are in the area to keep the peace.

The B.C. Supreme Court issued the injunction April 1 allowing logging in an area that protesters say is one of the last remaining stands of old growth timber on southern Vancouver Island.